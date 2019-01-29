Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving to star in movie about haunted Oklahoma City hotel

Kyrie Irving is going from Boston Celtics star to movie star, appearing in a flick about an Oklahoma City hotel that's said to have haunted numerous visiting players when they were in town for a game.

The Skirvin Hilton Hotel has long been the source of ghost stories. Imagine Entertainment optioned an upcoming Players’ Tribune article about the oral history of the hotel, Variety reported Monday.

To players, the hotel is no joke.

In 2010, a few New York Knicks players said they had trouble sleeping at the hotel due to fears the building was haunted. In 2016, Metta World Peace described ghosts being all over him while he was staying there as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Irving has a story of his own, though it's more creepy-crawly than creepy. During his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he left a game early due to “flu-like symptoms,” but, the next day, he blamed his early exit on a bad night’s sleep -- due to bed bugs. According to The Oklahoman, The Skirvin Hotel deployed a team to treat the alleged bed-bug issue. It's unclear if a haunted entity played a role in the pest's presence.

The hotel was opened in 1911 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to Variety.

“I’d heard rumors about the Skirvin before, but once we realized that by coupling the deliciously eerie with the fascinatingly relevant, we were on to something big with this one,” film producer Bobby Cohen told Variety. “Kyrie is an ideal collaborator and this is a great movie to make with Imagine.”

Irving, who made his big screen debut in “Uncle Drew,” is averaging 23.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists this season.