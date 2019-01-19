Expand / Collapse search
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask leaves NHL game with concussion after hard collision

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) collides with Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) as he scores a goal, next to Charlie McAvoy (73) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Boston. Rask left the game with a concussion after the goal. (Associated Press)

The Boston Bruins lost to the New York Rangers 3-2 on Saturday night in Boston, but losing goalie Tuukka Rask to a concussion may have hurt the Bruins more.

Rask had to leave the game during the first period, when a hard check in front of the Boston net by Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy sent Rangers center Filip Chytil flying into the goaltender after Chytil had put the puck into the net to tie the game at 1-1.

The hit knocked Rask onto his back, where he remained for several minutes before being helped to the Bruins’ bench and eventually to the locker room.

The severity of Rask’s injury was not immediately known, but it came as Boston was heading into a stretch of 10 days off, as the NHL reaches its All-Star break. So if Rask is soon cleared to return to action, he might miss only a few games, if any.

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) is attended to by medical personnel as his teammates look on after taking a hit on a goal by New York Rangers center Filip Chytil during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Boston. (Associated Press)

Rask had started the game tied with Cecil “Tiny” Thompson for most wins by a Boston goaltender, with 252.

Jaroslav Halak entered the game for Boston after Rask left.

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) is helped off the ice after taking a hit on a goal by New York Rangers center Filip Chytil during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Boston. (Associated Press)

As for the final result, New York’s Mika Zibanejad scored two goals and goaltender Henrik Lundqvist made 27 saves to become No. 6 on the NHL's career wins list.

Danton Heinen and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.