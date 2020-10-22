Tennis legend Boris Becker accused of failing to give up Wimbledon, Australian Open trophies to settle debts

Boris Becker was accused in a London court on Thursday of failing to give back two of his Wimbledon trophies, along with two Australian Open trophies, which were to be sold to settle his debts.

Becker, 52, pleaded not guilty on all counts during his appearance at Southwark Crown Court. A new 28-count indictment against him claimed he hasn’t complied with orders to disclose information.

Becker, who declared bankruptcy in 2017, was told that his trial would begin in September 2021 and faces several years in jail if convicted. He was free on bail.

“He is determined to face and contest these charges and restore his reputation in relation to the allegations made against him,” Jonathan Caplan, Becker’s attorney, told reporters.

The indictment listed Becker’s 1985 and 1987 Wimbledon trophies. He became the youngest men’s singles champion at the All England Club when he won the tournament in 1985 at 17.

The Australian Open trophies named were from 1991 and 1996.

The tennis great won Wimbledon three times during his career and the Australian Open twice. He won the U.S. Open once, in 1989, but was never able to complete the career Grand Slam. He made it as far as the semifinals at the French Open three times.

