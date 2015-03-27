Boozer has surgery on broken hand

Chicago Bulls forward Carlos Boozer had surgery Tuesday on his fractured right hand and is expected to miss two months.

Boozer, the Bulls' major offseason acquisition, fractured the fifth metacarpal bone in his hand Saturday. He said he fell over a bag at his home.

The 6-foot-9 Boozer spent the previous six years with Utah and averaged 19.5 points and 11.2 rebounds last season before joining the Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal.

A two-time All-Star, Boozer has a five-year deal worth about $75 million. Taj Gibson is expected to replace him in the starting lineup.

The team said the procedure was performed by Dr. John Fernandez and Dr. Mark Cohen in Chicago.