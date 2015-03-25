Expand / Collapse search
Bone, Bellock lead No. 20 Texas A&M women past Auburn 78-56

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Kelsey Bone had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 20 Texas A&M to a 78-56 victory over Auburn on Sunday.

Kristi Bellock had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies (13-5, 3-1 Southeastern). It was Bone's fifth straight game in double figures in both categories, while Bellock has done it in three of her last four.

Courtney Walker had 16 points and Adrienne Pratcher scored 11 for Texas A&M, which never trailed in the game and built a quick 16-4 lead. The Aggies were ahead 43-23 at the half.

Hasina Muhammad led Auburn (13-4, 2-2) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Tyrese Tanner added 15 points for the Tigers.