Boedker's game-winner lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks

Mikkel Boedker's first career playoff goal was an overtime winner.

Boedker beat Corey Crawford from a sharp angle along the left goal line with 6:45 remaining in the extra session to lift the Phoenix Coyotes to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 3 of their Western Conference quarterfinal series at United Center.

Listed as a game-time decision, Mike Smith made 35 saves for Phoenix. The goaltender missed practice on Monday after being shaken up on a hit by Andrew Shaw in Saturday's Game 2 that earned the Chicago forward a three-game suspension.

The Coyotes lead the best-of-seven set, 2-1. Game 4 is slated for Thursday.