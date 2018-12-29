Bode Miller pays tribute to late daughter with personalized skis

Olympic ski champ Bode Miller paid homage to his daughter who died earlier this year with a pair of personalized skis with her face on them.

Miller, 41, posted a photo of himself holding the skis that had a picture of his 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Grier, who drowned in a neighbor’s pool in June.

“My favorite Christmas present,” Miller captioned the photo. “Taking my baby girl skiing today.”

Miller’s wife, Morgan, a professional volleyball player, penned a tribute to her daughter on Instagram as well. She posted a picture of the family holding a photo of Emeline Grier.

“Merry Christmas to our baby girl in heaven,” she wrote on Instagram. “We miss you so much!”

Just four months after the tragic death of their daughter, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Easton Vaughn Rek Miller in October.

Since their daughter’s death, the couple has tried to advocate for awareness by sharing the agonizing details of her passing in the hopes of informing other parents to prevent similar heartbreak. The couple previously revealed that their daughter was only in the pool for 30 seconds before Morgan noticed her. However, for a small child, that’s enough time for a drowning to take place.

