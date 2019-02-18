Expand / Collapse search
Bobsled track worker narrowly escapes serious injury at World Cup event

Ryan Gaydos
Driver Rudy Rinaldi, Boris Vain, Thibault Demarthon, and brakeman Mendonnaca Steven Borges of Monaco round a turn in the first run of the four-man Bobsled World Cup event, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Driver Rudy Rinaldi, Boris Vain, Thibault Demarthon, and brakeman Mendonnaca Steven Borges of Monaco round a turn in the first run of the four-man Bobsled World Cup event, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Lake Placid, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

A track worker at the Bobsled World Cup in New York narrowly escaped serious injury Saturday after he was able to jump back over a ledge before being crushed by a speeding bobsled.

The worker, who wasn’t immediately identified, entered the track while the Monaco team was hurtling down the track. The sled had initially flipped over before getting right side up and continuing on its path.

The worker was inches away from serious injury before he jumped back over the rail.

Monaco, piloted by Rudy Rinaldi, was in first place after the first heat. The team, however, finished in 19th after the second run.

Canada’s Justin Kripps led his team to victory. Latvia and Russia finished second and third respectively.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @GaydosFNC.