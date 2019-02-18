Bobsled track worker narrowly escapes serious injury at World Cup event

A track worker at the Bobsled World Cup in New York narrowly escaped serious injury Saturday after he was able to jump back over a ledge before being crushed by a speeding bobsled.

The worker, who wasn’t immediately identified, entered the track while the Monaco team was hurtling down the track. The sled had initially flipped over before getting right side up and continuing on its path.

WORLD ATHLETICS DENIES NEW RULING WILL LABEL ATHLETES LIKE OLYMPIAN CASTER SEMENYA AS 'BIOLOGICALLY MALE'

The worker was inches away from serious injury before he jumped back over the rail.

Monaco, piloted by Rudy Rinaldi, was in first place after the first heat. The team, however, finished in 19th after the second run.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Canada’s Justin Kripps led his team to victory. Latvia and Russia finished second and third respectively.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.