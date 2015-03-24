Bobcats hope to extend winning streak in visit to Milwaukee

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Charlotte Bobcats will carry a three-game winning streak into Sunday afternoon's tilt with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center.

The Bobcats haven't lost since a road setback last Saturday at to the Memphis Grizzlies. Charlotte has taken five of its last six and is seventh in the Eastern Conference, just two games behind the Brooklyn Nets.

Al Jefferson posted 25 points with 16 rebounds as the Bobcats took care of the Minnesota Timberwolves at home, 105-93, on Friday.

Gary Neal recorded 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting -- including 3-for-3 from deep -- and a quartet of Bobcats tallied 10 points in the win, Charlotte's eighth straight at home.

"Every game from here on out is big for us," said Jefferson. "Trying to take it one game at a time and just play Bobcats basketball."

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Gerald Henderson, Cody Zeller and Chris Douglas- Roberts each scored 10-apiece, with Kidd-Gilchrist narrowly missing a double- double, grabbing nine rebounds.

The Bobcats play four of their next five at home as the push to a second-ever playoff appearance looms.

At 40 games under .500, the Bucks are not going to the postseason.

They've lost three straight, six of seven and own the league's worst mark. To put Milwaukee's disastrous season in perspective, the Philadelphia 76ers have lost 20 straight games, and are still two games ahead of the Bucks.

On Saturday afternoon, the Bucks fell to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, 115-94.

Nate Wolters paced the Bucks with 15 points, while Brandon Knight and Ramon Sessions chipped in 14 apiece. Jeff Adrien chipped in 10 off the bench in a losing effort.

The Bucks and Knicks both shot 40 percent from long range Saturday afternoon, but New York shot 55.3 percent from the field.

"They shot the ball extremely well," Bucks coach Larry Drew said. "When they're making shots like that they're tough to defend."

After Sunday's home contest against Charlotte, the Bucks head west to take on the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers.

The Bobcats have won all three meetings this season and four straight in the series. Charlotte bested the Bucks in Milwaukee on Nov. 23 to halt a 10-game losing streak in Brew City.