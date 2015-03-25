Bobcats added depth at forward by signing free agent Anthony Tolliver from the Hawks

The Charlotte Bobcats have announced they've signed free agent forward Anthony Tolliver.

The Bobcats made the move Monday but did not release financial terms of the deal.

Bobcats president of basketball operations Rod Higgins says in a release that Tolliver is "a quality young big man who will add depth to our front line."

The 6-foot-8 Tolliver has played five seasons in the NBA with the Spurs, Trail Blazers, Warriors, Timberwolves and Hawks.

Tolliver played in 62 games last season with Atlanta, averaging 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game. Tolliver shot .380 from the field, including 33.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. He averaged 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game in six playoff contests.