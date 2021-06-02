Diamondbacks broadcaster's do-rag remark about Marcus Stroman lands him in sensitivity training

Bob Brenly, a former World Series-winning manager and current broadcaster for Arizona Diamondbacks games, said Wednesday he will enter sensitivity training after backlash over a remark he made about New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s do-rag.

Brenly, 67, apologized for the remark in a statement and spoke to the Diamondbacks about participating in sensitivity training.

"During last night’s game, I made a poor attempt at humor that was insensitive and wrong," Brenly said. "I apologize to Marcus Stroman and have reached out directly to share those thoughts. I have had several conversations with the D-backs and we agree that seeking sensitivity training is an important step so that I can continue to learn from my mistakes in order to be better in the future."

Brenly managed the Diamondbacks from 2001 to 2004 after playing in the majors from1981 to 1989. He’s been a Diamondbacks commentator since 2012.

The comments were made in talking about late Mets legend Tom Seaver’s pitching style when he brought up Stroman’s do-rag.

"I’m sure that's the same do-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets," he said in the fourth inning of the game.

Stroman responded with some poignant tweets, including: "Onward and upward...through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all!"

Stroman is back in his first full season on the mound for the Mets. He skipped the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns and in his comeback has pitched well.

He has a 2.66 ERA in 64 1/3 innings with 52 strikeouts.

New York narrowly lost to Arizona 6-5 on Wednesday night. Stroman lasted six innings and struck out six. He allowed three runs on seven hits.