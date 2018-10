The New York Rangers signed forward Benoit Pouliot on Friday.

Pouliot comes to the Big Apple from Tampa Bay where he scored eight goals and 12 assists in 34 games.

The fourth overall pick of the 2005 draft by Minnesota, the 26-year-old Pouliot has 61 goals and 63 assists in 291 games with Minnesota, Montreal, Boston and Tampa Bay over seven seasons in the NHL.