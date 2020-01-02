St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington challenges Justin Bieber to contest, pop star responds

St. Louis Blues goalkeeper Jordan Binnington wants to put Justin Bieber’s hockey skills to the test.

Binnington challenged Bieber to a contest earlier this week daring Bieber to score on him. Binnington said he will give Bieber 10 breakaway chances against him and if the pop star scores on him then he will dye his hair platinum blond.

The Stanley Cup champion’s challenge came after Bieber posted a video of himself scoring a backhanded goal in a friendly game. Binnington’s comment received more than 2,100 likes.

Bieber responded Wednesday, saying they should put $10,000 on the line and, if he scores, Binnington will have to donate the money to a charity of his choice. Bieber also suggested filming the one-on-one.

It’s unclear when the contest would take place but the NHL All-Star Game is set for Jan. 25 at the Blues’ home area, which would make it the perfect place to hold such an event.

Binnington, along with Ryan O’Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo, will represent the Blues at the All-Star Game. He has 788 saves this season and a 2.39 goals-against average. The Blues are the best team in the Western Conference with 58 points and a 26-9-6 record.