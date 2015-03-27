Blues F Perron to return on Saturday

The St. Louis Blues announced that forward David Perron will return to the lineup on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Perron has been out since suffering a concussion when he took an elbow to the head from Sharks forward Joe Thornton on November 4, 2010. He finished the game, but has not played since.

The 23-year-old Quebec native missed a total of 97 contests.

Perron wasn't cleared for physical activity until September, and wasn't allowed to join on-ice activity until late October. He was finally granted permission for full-contact drills the week before Thanksgiving.

A first-round pick of the Blues in 2007, Perron has totaled 53 goals and 131 points in 235 NHL games. He netted a career-best 20 goals two seasons ago and totaled a career-high 50 points in 2008-09.