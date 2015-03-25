Blues down Canadiens in SO

Montreal, QC (SportsNetwork.com) - Jaroslav Halak stopped a penalty shot with 48.9 seconds left in regulation and made three saves in a shootout to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Halak deflected former teammate Tomas Plekanec's penalty shot with his right arm after David Backers was whistled for dislodging the St. Louis net.

T.J. Oshie flipped the puck into the top right corner of the net to beat Montreal goalie Carey Price for the only successful shootout try by either team.

Halak stopped Alex Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher, and Max Pacioretty sent a shot wide on Montreal's last chance.

Halak, who played for the Canadiens from 2006-10, had 25 saves in the game and Alexander Steen scored his NHL-leading 13th goal. Chris Stewart also scored on a deflection for the Blues, who captured their fourth straight win in Montreal and moved to 5-0-1 overall in their last six meetings.

Rene Bourque and Michael Bournival scored for the Canadiens, who have dropped three in a row. Price had 30 saves in defeat.

"It wasn't what we wanted but we earned a point," said Montreal coach Michel Therrien. "No doubt they're a good offensive team with lots of speed."

After Montreal took a 2-1 lead with a par of goals in the second period, the Blues tied it midway through the third when Kevin Shattenkirk's wrist shot from the point deflected off Stewart in front of the crease.

Price had two saves in overtime while Halak didn't face a shot.

Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said it felt like three different games.

"We were so much better in the first period," he said. "Montreal started coming at us in the second. We were frustrated by it, but in the third period it was a perfect split. They played better than us early and we were better than them late."

Earlier, Backers stole the puck from Canadiens defenseman Douglas Murray behind the Montreal net and found Steen in front for a one-timer that gave the Blues a 1-0 lead 2:38 into the game.

Montreal killed off three St. Louis power plays in the first period and tied the game 5:38 into the second after Andrei Markov drove to the net from the right corner for a shot and Bourque was there to jam in the rebound.

The Canadiens took a 2-1 lead with 5:11 remaining in the second period after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester turned the puck over in his own zone and Bournival beat Halak through the legs with a slap shot.

Game Notes

The Canadiens haven't beaten the Blues at home since Jan. 13, 2004 ... The Blues went 2-1 on a three-game road trip and start a five-game homestand Thursday vs. Calgary ... The Canadiens play at Ottawa on Thursday.