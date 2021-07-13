Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. crushes home run at MLB All-Star Game

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an absolute moonshot to left field on Tuesday night during the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field.

The Toronto Blue Jays All-Star absolutely crushed a pitch from Milwaukee Brewers’ righty Corbin Burnes in the third inning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The solo shot was caught as FOX broadcaster Joe Buck was interviewing San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. The Padres All-Star knew it was gone as soon as he heard the ball hit Guerrero’s bat.

The homer put the American League up 2-0 in the game.

MLB ALL-STAR GAME JERSEYS STILL IRRITATING FANS

Guerrero enjoyed watching the ball fly. He became the second youngest player to hit a home run at the All-Star at 22 years and 119 days old. Johnny Bench is the youngest to hit a home run at an All-Star Game. He did it in 1969 when he was 21 years and 228 days old.

Guerrero’s home run was the longest at an All-Star Game since Statcast tracked such things. His blast traveled 468 feet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is Guerrero’s first All-Star Game appearance. He ended the first half of the season with 28 home runs and 73 RBI. He’s leading the majors with a .332 batting average, .430 on-base percentage and a 1.089 OPS. He’s played a major role in how competitive the Blue Jays have been this season.