Toronto Blue Jays players' confusion leads to strange play against Minnesota Twins

Confusion about balls and strikes during a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins on Monday night led to a strange out at first base.

On a 2-2 count, Blue Jays batter Brandon Drury took a pitch outside for Ball 3 -- but then began to walk to first base, thinking he had drawn the fourth ball and earned a walk.

Twins pitcher Martin Perez recognized Drury was making a mistake and soon noticed Teoscar Hernandez, who was on first base at the time, had started to walk to second base. Perez threw the ball to first baseman C.J. Cron, who tagged the perplexed Hernandez out for the second out of the sixth inning.

Perez later explained to MLB.com he was just as confused as everyone else was.

“I was surprised,” Perez said. “I saw the count and when I saw him walk to first, [Willians] Astudillo told me ‘hey throw to first’ and we get the out. Big out right there. Astudillo did a great job in telling me to throw to first. I was confused at that time but we had a chance to get out of the inning quick.”

Drury eventually did walk -- but there was no one to advance to second and the inning was over after Alen Henson flied out to left field.

Hernandez would later redeem himself, hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning that helped the Blue Jays defeat the Twins, 5-3.