Blue Jays try to put the brakes on skid in Houston

The Toronto Blue Jays will attempt to halt their six-game losing streak on Saturday night as their weekend series with the Houston Astros continues at Minute Maid Park.

Houston's offense struck early and often on Friday night on its way to a 12-4 romp.

The home team tallied at least one run in each of the first five innings, with the big blow coming during a five-run fourth inning. Robbie Grossman was 2- for-4 with a home run and a career-high four RBI, while Matt Dominguez belted his 18th long ball of the season and scored three runs.

L.J. Hoes and Brett Wallace finished with two hits and three runs scored each, while Jonathan Viller collected a pair of RBI.

"Today is another prime example of guys just managing the at-bats well, really being patient, getting something that they can handle, something they can drive, and that's why you saw all the extra-base hits."

Cruising to the win was Jordan Lyles (6-6), who pitched 7 1/3 innings allowing four earned runs.

Todd Redmond (1-2) was handed the loss after allowing eight runs (7 earned) in just 3 1/3 innings of work, although he did manage to strike out six.

The Blue Jays were able to find the seats on a few occasions in the setback. Edwin Encarnacion delivered his 32rd home run of the season, while J.P. Arencibia (20) and Brett Lawrie (10) also left the yard.

For the Astros, Brad Peacock will toe the rubber in Saturday's matchup. In 12 appearances this season (8 starts), Peacock has been far from impressive, sporting a 2-4 record with an inflated 5.59 ERA.

The 25-year-old right-hander has turned things around since being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma earlier this month, however, as he's allowed just four earned runs over the past 19 1/3 innings (1.86 ERA). He yielded zero earned runs in 6 1/3 innings against the Angels on Aug. 16 to collect his first win since April 10.

"I had everything tonight," Peacock said following his latest start. "That's the best I've felt since I got back up here."

Peacock has made just three starts at home this season, where he's gone 0-2 with a 6.14 ERA.

The Blue Jays will turn to veteran right-hander Chien-Ming Wang. In just five starts this season, Wang is 1-1 with a 7.13 ERA.

Wang, who was called up from Triple-A Buffalo for the spot start, has not pitched in the majors since July 2, when he was shelled for six earned runs in just 1 2/3 innings against the Tigers.

Wang has pitched only five innings against the Astros in his career but has yet to allow a run.