Blue Jays' Reyes returns

For the first time in more than two months, the Toronto Blue Jays had Jose Reyes in the lineup.

Toronto activated the dynamic shortstop from the 60-day disabled list in time for Wednesday's game with the Tampa Bay Rays, with Reyes going 0-for-4 as the leadoff hitter in the Blue Jays' 3-0 victory.

Reyes has been sidelined since April 12, when the 2011 National League batting champion suffered a severely sprained left ankle while sliding into second base in a game against the Kansas City Royals. The speedy switch-hitter proved his health by batting .414 (12-for-29) with six runs scored and two stolen bases over a seven-game rehab stint in the minors over the past week.

The four-time All-Star, who hit .395 with one home run, five RBI and five steals in 10 games prior to the injury, was acquired from the Miami Marlins in November as part of a blockbuster 12-player trade that also sent veteran pitchers Josh Johnson and Mark Buehrle to Toronto.

With Reyes back in the fold, the Blue Jays optioned infielder Munenori Kawasaki to Triple-A Buffalo.

Kawasaki saw the bulk of the time at shortstop with Reyes out, but batted just .225 with one homer and 17 RBI while starting 45 of his 51 games played.