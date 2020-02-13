Blue Jays' Reese McGuire arrested for indecent exposure in Florida parking lot

A Toronto Blue Jays catcher was arrested in Florida last week, accused of exposing himself in a shopping center parking lot.

Reese McGuire, 24, is facing an indecent exposure charge. Deputies responded to a report of a man sitting inside an SUV in Dunedin, exposed, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

BETTS AND PRICE ARRIVE IN LOS ANGELES EAGER FOR NEW STARTS

McGuire was cooperative during the arrest and didn’t deny the allegations, deputies said. Officials didn’t provide further details.

TMZ Sports, citing a police report, said witnesses told officers that McGuire had been masturbating in his car. Police reportedly found McGuire with his shirt “barely covering his genitals” and his pants around his ankles.

Toronto released a statement on the arrest Wednesday.

MLB GOES AHEAD WITH 3-BATTER MINIMUM, ROSTER CHANGES

“He has been in communication with the Blue Jays and we are working to gather more information,” the team said. “Out of respect for the legal process, neither he nor the club will comment any further at this time.”

McGuire played in 30 games for the Blue Jays in 2019. He batted .299 and hit five home runs in that span.

He was given a notice to appear in court on March 16 and was not taken to jail.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Associated Press contributed to this report.