Blue Jackets ship Wisniewski to Ducks

Columbus, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - The Columbus Blue Jackets dealt veteran defenseman James Wisniewski to the Anaheim Ducks prior to Monday's trade deadline.

The Blue Jackets also sent a 2015 third-round draft pick to the Ducks in exchange for forwards Rene Bourque and William Karlsson and a 2015 second- round draft pick.

Wisniewski, 31, has eight goals (seven on the power play) and 21 assists in 56 games this season. He is in the fourth year of a six-year contract he signed with the Blue Jackets in 2011.

The Michigan native played parts of two seasons with the Ducks from 2009-10, registering four goals and 37 assists in 86 games.

Wisniewski, a right-handed shooter, has 53 goals and 216 assists in 538 career NHL games with five teams.

Bourque began the season with the Montreal Canadiens, posting two assists in 13 games, then was traded to the Ducks in November and amassed eight points (2G, 6A) in 30 games.

The 33-year-old Bourque has 144 goals and 142 assists in 603 career NHL games.

Karlsson, a 22-year-old rookie, has appeared in 18 games with the Ducks in his NHL debut season, scoring two goals and collecting one assist.