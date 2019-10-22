Blind former college football player makes joke after Lane Kiffin's referee tweet

Jake Olson, a blind former college football long snapper who played at USC, capitalized on Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin’s meme aimed toward the referees calling his game.

Kiffin was upset with the officiating during Florida Atlantic’s loss to Marshall on Saturday. He tweeted a picture of blind referees and tagged the official Conference USA Twitter account in the process. Kiffin received a $5,000 fine over the matter and Olson fired off a joke of his own.

“My man @Lane_Kiffin I’m for hire!! Although to be completely transparent I have a interview with Larry Scott’s office on Monday... so hmu quick if you’re interested!” he tweeted.

Larry Scott is the Pac-12 commissioner.

Kiffin responded to Olson's tweet: "Love u Jake!! Hope ur doing well!!"

Florida Atlantic was penalized nine times for 90 yards in the 36-31 loss to Marshall.

“I just lost $5,000 for a tweet,” Kiffin told ESPN on Sunday “We have freedom of speech, but I guess around here there's no such thing as freedom to tweet. Maybe LeBron James will come out and comment about it tomorrow.”

Olson was in the national spotlight during the 2017 season when he played for USC.

Olson lost his left eye to a rare form of retinal cancer when he was 10 months old, and he completely lost his eyesight in 2009 when he was 12. He has been around USC’s program since Pete Carroll was the head coach of the Trojans.

He snapped for his high school team in Orange County, Calif., walking to the line with his hands on his teammates before taking care of his job. After enrolling at USC, he joined the Trojans in practice in 2015 on a special scholarship, repeatedly delivering strong snaps in workouts.