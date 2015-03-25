Blazers make franchise-record 17 treys in rout of Jazz

Portland, OR (SportsNetwork.com) - The Trail Blazers put on a 3-point shooting clinic at the expense of the Jazz Friday at the Moda Center.

Wesley Matthews, Damian Lillard and Nicolas Batum combined to go 12-of-15 from beyond the arc and helped Portland to a 130-98 blowout of Utah.

The Blazers set a franchise-record with 17 3-pointers made, going 17-of-23, and won for the fourth straight time. Matthews scored 24, Lillard had 21 and LaMarcus Aldridge posted 20 points and 15 rebounds in Portland's 15th victory in 16 contests.

Alec Burks had 16 points off the bench for Utah, which committed 17 turnovers that led to 28 Portland points.

Portland shot 71.4 percent (15-of-21) in the first quarter that saw the Blazers gain a lead of 17 after 12 minutes. Included in the period was a 12-0 run that gave the hosts the lead for good. Matthews knocked down a 3-pointer and a slam from Robin Lopez capped the burst for a 22-10 advantage at the midway point.

Lillard knocked down a 3-ball at the end of the period for a 39-22 difference.

The Jazz whittled the lead to eight points in the second, but Matthews connected from long range in the final minute for a 67-56 halftime margin.

In the third quarter, the rout was on thanks to a 40-13 scoring differential. Portland was again 15-of-21 from the field while the Jazz were 6-of-29. Matthews scored 14 in the period, which began with a 22-3 Portland run.

"You have to pick it up on the defensive end of the floor," Lillard said. "We came out in the third quarter and picked it up."

The lead reached as high as 42 in the final quarter.

"I don't think it was a lack of effort," Jazz guard Gordon Hayward said. "I kind of just snowballed on us."

Game Notes

Batum and Thomas Robinson each had 13 points for Portland, which held a 50-39 edge on the glass ... The Jazz had 17 steals, which contributed to Portland's 21 turnovers ... Utah is 1-10 on the road.