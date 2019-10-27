Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin reveals comedy clubs make him more nervous than basketball

Blake Griffin is a six-time NBA All-Star and a five-time All-NBA forward who has appeared in more than 50 playoff games in 11 seasons in the league.

When he’s not on the court, Griffin has attempted to go up on stage and face the bright lights as a stand-up comedian. He was seen at a few Hollywood comedy venues while he was with the Clippers and even made an appearance on Comedy Central in a “roast battle” against Jeff Ross.

But what makes him more nervous? Playing in front of sellout fans during high-pressure moments or trying to put on a comedy show in front of a club filled with roughly 200 guests?

“Definitely 200 people at a comedy club,” Griffin said Sunday night at the Forbes Under 30 Summit at the Masonic Temple in Detroit. “Basketball has been a part of my life forever, so it’s sort of something that comes second nature to me.”

The Detroit Pistons star was featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 feature magazine last year. He was hailed for his success, both on the court with the Pistons and the Los Angeles Clippers and for his emerging platform as a media mogul; his production company is set to remake “White Men Can’t Jump,” as well as another Disney film.

“I think something I took away from comedy, and obviously in basketball too, is preparation,” Griffin said. “The more I’m prepared, the more go out to do jokes, the more I try new things, the better I feel. Obviously it’s the same with basketball. The more time you put in, the more practice the better you be. Comedy, basketball, anything; the more genuine time you put in the more you’re going to get out of it.”

Griffin’s 2019-20 season with the Pistons is just beginning. He missed Saturday’s game with an ankle injury.