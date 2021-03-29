Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant fire back at Nets critics after latest acquisitions

Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin took on Brooklyn Nets critics as the team added a handful of All-Stars in recent weeks in hopes of bringing home the franchise’s first NBA championship.

The Nets agreed to a deal with LaMarcus Aldridge after he received a contract buyout from the San Antonio Spurs. Once word got out about the contract, critics were quick to pounce on Brooklyn trying to sign a bunch of solid players to get to the next level.

Durant was having none of it Sunday after he was criticized for adding players to his team. He responded to several tweets.

Griffin spoke to the media on Monday and was also perplexed as to why the Nets were getting some hate. Griffin was a recent addition to the Nets' roster as well.

"It’s kind of funny to me because the last couple years all I’ve heard was how bad I am. And you know with this team and everyone is like ‘that’s not fair.’ People say whatever they want. I don’t put a whole lot of value to it. … If I don’t go to you for advice, I’m probably not going to value your criticism," he said.

Entering Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nets are still one game in back of first place in the Eastern Conference behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

While Durant is still expected to be out longer, having James Harden and Kyrie Irving get used to each other’s playing styles has been a huge boon for Brooklyn. The team is 8-2 in its last 10 games.