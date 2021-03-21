Expand / Collapse search
Blake Griffin expected to make debut with Nets vs. Wizards

Griffin played in 20 games for the Detroit Pistons this season but none since Feb. 12

Associated Press
Blake Griffin is expected to make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night against Washington.

The Nets signed the six-time All-Star on March 8 but wanted to gradually prepare him to play after he had been inactive during his final weeks in Detroit. Griffin has been working out with the Nets but has sat out five games due to what the team called left knee injury management.

But Griffin is listed as probable on the injury report for the game and said Sunday he went through the Nets' morning shootaround and felt great. He said if he does play, he expects to be on a minutes restriction.

Griffin played in 20 games for the Detroit Pistons this season but none since Feb. 12. The two sides reached a buyout agreement in early March and he signed in Brooklyn after clearing waivers.