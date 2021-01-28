Blaine Gabbert, former 1st-round pick who briefly took Colin Kaepernick's job, win away from Super Bowl ring

Blaine Gabbert has had a wild NFL career since coming into the league in 2011 and could be getting a Super Bowl ring if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Gabbert was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 10 pick of the 2011 NFL Draft and ended up starting 27 games for the team but only won five games. He was done in Jacksonville after three seasons and was replaced by Chad Henne – who is currently the backup to Patrick Mahomes.

He would eventually go on to play for the San Francisco 49ers, starting in 2014. He would briefly replace Colin Kaepernick as the team’s starting quarterback in 2016 at the same time Kaepernick was launching his protest against social injustice during the national anthem.

As a new regime moved in, Gabbert was on the Arizona Cardinals. He started five games for the Cardinals in 2017 and three games for the Tennessee Titans in 2018.

The Buccaneers signed Gabbert in 2019 but was placed on the injured reserve by September of that season. He stayed on the team in 2020 to serve as Tom Brady’s backup.

Gabbert has appeared to enjoy his time with Brady. He a picture of himself and the legendary quarterback ahead of their conference title game.

"Gangsters move in silence," he captioned the photo.

It’s the closest Gabbert has gotten to a Super Bowl title. He will be ready to go should the Buccaneers call upon him on Feb. 7.

For his career, Gabbert has 9,206 passing yards and 50 touchdown passes. He's never thrown a pass in a playoff game.