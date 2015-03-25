Expand / Collapse search
Blackman's late free throws help Savannah State hold off Bethune-Cookman for 43-40 victory

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Preston Blackman made two free throws with 2 seconds left to help ensure Savannah State a 43-40 victory over Bethune-Cookman in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference action Monday night.

Savannah State (10-9, 4-1) led 21-12 at halftime, but Adrien Coleman's layup put Bethune-Cookman ahead 29-28 with 11:09 left.

The Tigers' Arnold Louis took back the lead, 37-36, with a layup with 4:57 left, and then snapped a 37-37 tie with a layup with 3:48 remaining.

Coleman responded with a free throw, then Louis made two foul shots.

Coleman's layup pulled the Wildcats within 41-40 with 26 seconds left, but then Blackman hit his free throws for the final, three-point edge.

Kevin Dukes missed a 3-point try for Bethune-Cookman at the buzzer.

Louis led the Tigers with 13 points with 11 rebounds. Savannah State shot 37.5 percent (15 of 40) with 1-of-9 3-point shooting.

Coleman paced the Wildcats (7-13, 2-3) with 16 points.