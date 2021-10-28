Blackhawks stars defend former GM, executive in wake of sexual assault investigation revelations

Chicago Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane both reacted Wednesday to the departures of former general manager Stan Bowman and executive Al MacIsaac in the wake of the sexual assault scandal.

An independent review detailed in 107 pages how senior leaders of the Blackhawks seemingly ignored the sexual assault accusations raised with the franchise days before the team won the Stanley Cup in 2010. Kyle Beach, who revealed himself to be John Doe in the report, alleged in 2010 he was a victim of sexual assault by then-video coach Brad Aldrich.

Toews said he believes he would’ve acted differently if he knew more about the alleged incident, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. He added that he didn’t think Bowman or MacIsaac were "directly complicit" in the situation.

"To me, Stan and Al, make any argument you want, they’re not directly complicit in the activities that happened. Regardless of mistakes that may have been made, for someone like Stan, who has done so much for the Blackhawks — and Al, as well — to lose everything they care about and their livelihoods as well ... I don’t understand how that makes it go away, to just delete them from existence and [say], ‘That’s it, we’ll never hear from them again,’" Toews said.

"I have a lot of respect for them as people. They’re good people. When it comes down to how they feel looking back on the situation, that’s not up to me to comment on."

Kane said he knew Bowman as a "great man."

"He did a lot for me personally, coming into the league and over the course of my career. I’m sure he would’ve handled things differently nowadays. What happened, happened in the past, and I think the organization made the right moves to get the Blackhawks going forward in the right steps and making sure they’re trending forward," Kane said, via the Chicago Tribune.

According to the report, the encounter between Beach and Aldrich occurred in May 8 or 9, 2010. Beach told investigators that Aldrich threatened him with a souvenir baseball bat before forcibly performing oral sex on him and masturbating on the player’s back, allegations that were detailed in lawsuit earlier this year. Aldrich told investigators the encounter was consensual.

Reid Schar, a former federal prosecutor who led the investigation, said there was no evidence that anything was done about the accusations before the team’s human resources was contacted on June 14, 2010. Schar also said the accounts of the meeting "vary significantly."

The investigation revealed that Aldrich continued to work for those three weeks and that the former coach also "made an unwanted sexual advance" toward an intern.

Beach revealed himself to be John Doe in the case in an interview with TSN. He said he felt "alone in the dark" in the days following the alleged assault and said he’s only now beginning the healing process.

"I reported this, and I was made aware that it made it all the way up the chain of command by (mental skills coach Jim Gary), and nothing happened. It was like his life was the same as the day before. Same every day," Beach said.

"And then when they won, to see him paraded around lifting the Cup, at the parade, at the team pictures, at celebrations, it made me feel like nothing."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.