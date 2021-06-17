Blackhawks accused of not contacting police over sexual assault allegations: report

The Chicago Blackhawks have come under fire after a report Thursday found the organization refused to report two complaints of sexual assault by a video coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs to law enforcement.

Former skills coach Paul Vincent had informed then-Blackhawks president John McDonough, vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac, general manager Stan Bowman and team sports psychologist James Gary during a May 2010 meeting of the alleged sexual assault accusations leveled against ex-coach Brad Aldrich, TSN reported.

IN WAKE OF INDIANS DECISION, BLACKHAWKS STAY WITH TEAM NAME

Vincent reportedly urged leadership to file a report with the Chicago Police Department, but that request was denied. There have been two lawsuits filed against the Blackhawks in relation to Aldrich’s alleged misconduct.

One lawsuit filed by an ex-player claims he and another teammate were abused by Aldrich in separate incidents during the 2009-10 season and the team ignored those allegations, TSN reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The victim, who has not been identified, claimed in the lawsuit Aldrich also sent "inappropriate text messages" and threatened him "physically, financially and emotionally" if he "did not engage in sexual activity."

According to the report, the players told Vincent that Aldrich "had gotten them drunk in his apartment, watched pornography, and then tried to perform oral sex on them."

A team spokesperson declined to comment to the outlet, citing the pending litigation, but court documents reportedly showed the Blackhawks asked for the case to be dismissed because the statute of limitations has expired.

The Blackhawks didn't immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aldrich served nine months in prison in 2014 after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct involving a former high school athlete he coached.

The victim in that case also filed a lawsuit against the Blackhawks, claiming Aldrich was given the "opportunity" to assault him after writing him a positive letter of recommendation that led to his hiring, TSN reported.