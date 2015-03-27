Blackhawks beat Blues, spoiling Perron's return

Marian Hossa scored a short-handed goal and play goal, as the Chicago Blackhawks bested the St. Louis 2, at Scottrade Center.

Jonathan Toews and Patrick Sharp each posted a goal and an assist for Chicago, which has won four of its last five games. The Blackhawks' Ray Emery stopped 23 shots.

David Perron scored in the first period in his return to St. Louis' lineup after missing 97 games because of a concussion. Perron was injured against San Jose on November 4, 2010.

Chris Stewart also tallied for the Blues, who have dropped two straight on the heels of a four-game win streak.

Brian Elliott was beaten four times on 35 shots. It marked the first time he had given up more than two goals in 12 starts this season.