Bjorn moves into top 50 in world rankings

Thomas Bjorn earned his 14th career European Tour victory with a playoff win at the European Masters on Sunday, and that moved him inside the top 50 in this week's world golf rankings.

Bjorn, who birdied the first extra hole to defeat Craig Lee and win the tournament for the second time in three years, jumped 22 places to 44th this week.

With the PGA Tour having the week off, there were minor moves in the rankings overall.

Tiger Woods remained in first place and was again followed by Adam Scott and Phil Mickelson. The lone movement in the top 10 came with Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose swapping places to sit in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Dufner, Steve Stricker, Graeme McDowell, Keegan Bradley, Luke Donald, Lee Westwood, Jim Furyk and Ian Poulter all held firm in their positions from sixth through 16th.

The only other movement in the top 20 came with Jason Day moving up to 17th, which dropped Sergio Garcia a spot to 18th. Charl Schwartzel and Ernie Els rounded out the top 20 again.