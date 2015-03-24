Bisoli relieved of Cesena duties

Cesena, Italy (SportsNetwork.com) - Cesena decided to fire manager Pierpaolo Bisoli on Monday following a poor start to the current Serie A campaign.

Bisoli was named manager of the club in 2012 and he helped guide Cesena to promotion in his first full season in charge.

However, Cesena has found life difficult so far this season, winning just once in 14 league matches to sit in 19th place in the table, two points from safety.

"Cesena announce that, today, the coach Pierpaolo Bisoli was dismissed," a statement from the club read.

"The club thanks Bisoli and his staff for the established relationship of mutual respect and for the work done over the years, coincided with a remarkable salvation and a ride in the top flight that will remain in history."

Cesena did not name a replacement for Bisoli on Monday, and the team's next match will take place at home against Fiorentina on Sunday.