Bishop Sycamore's football season in peril as remaining opponents drop out

Bishop Sycamore’s football season appears to be in peril as the remaining opponents on its schedule dropped out of their matchups in the wake of the blowout loss against IMG Academy and the fallout afterward.

With four opponents dropping out earlier in the week, the mysterious Ohio school was still set to play St. Edward of Lakewood, Ohio, St. Thomas More of Oakdale, Conn., and St. Frances Academy of Baltimore.

Bishop Sycamore’s football Twitter account revealed the team was looking for an opponent for Oct. 8, which would have been the St. Thomas More game. St. Edward wrote on its football account it was seeking an opponent for its Sept. 24 game, which would have been against Bishop Sycamore.

Max Preps removed St. Frances Academy from Bishop Sycamore’s schedule on its website. St. Frances athletic director Nicholas L. Myles told NBC News that Bishop Sycamore was not on its schedule anymore.

Fox News reached out to all schools mentioned but didn’t immediately receive a comment.

DeMatha Catholic, Duncanville, Liberty and Johnson Central all decided to cancel games with Bishop Sycamore earlier in the week. Bishop Sycamore had a schedule filled with top-tier programs across the U.S., but after losing to IMG Academy 58-0 and the revelation the school duped a marketing agency to be put into a national television slot, the handful of teams has reconsidered playing the school.

Bishop Sycamore’s new football coach, Tyren Jackson, asked on his Twitter whether there was anyone out there who wanted to play.

The Ohio school had come under fire after it appeared to dupe a marketing agency into putting it into a spotlight game on ESPN against IMG Academy. Paragon Marketing Group did the scheduling for the GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff, and not ESPN, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Rashid Ghazi, the president of Paragon, told Awful Announcing he wishes he would’ve done more research into Bishop Sycamore before the game and said the organization was unaware the team had also played Friday night.

According to Awful Announcing, ESPN said it voiced its concerns about Bishop Sycamore when it couldn’t find any information about the school. Bishop Sycamore reportedly bailed on a conference call and provided a fact sheet before Sunday’s game claiming some of its players have been recruited by Division I schools.

Andre Peterson, the founder and director of the school, pushed back on allegations the school was a "scam."

"There’s nothing that I’ve gotten out of this that would constitute it as a scam because I’m not gaining anything financially from what we’re doing. The reality of it is that I have a son (Javan) that’s also in the program and has been in the program for four years," he told USA Today.

"If it’s a scam and the kids are not going to school and not doing what they’re supposed to do, then I’m literally scamming myself. And most importantly, I’m hurting my own son. So when people say stuff like that … I would literally be taking my son’s future and throwing it in the trash."