Binghamton University men's basketball player, 19, drowns at New York park

A Binghamton University men’s basketball player entering his sophomore year accidentally drowned Sunday in upstate New York, the school announced.

Calistus Anyichie, 19, drowned at Buttermilk Falls State Park in Ithaca. Anyichie was found at the base of a 15-foot bank and was pulled out by firefighters, according to the Ithaca Journal.

“There are no words,” head coach Tommy Dempsey said in a news release. “There is no blueprint for how to deal with such a painful loss. We all loved Calistus so much. He was such a special young man. We are devastated.”

Anyichie, who was originally from Nigeria, studied political science. The 6-foot 9-inch forward played 32 games as a freshman for the Bearcats last season. He averaged 1.9 points and 2.1 rebounds. He was a scholar-athlete at St. Mary’s of the Assumption High School in Short Hills, N.J., before going to Binghamton.

“A talented young person has been tragically taken from us,” school president Harvey Stenger said. “This is a heartbreaking loss for our community. We will do all that we can to be there for his family, for the team and everyone who knew Calistus.”

The university said it will offer counseling services on campus.