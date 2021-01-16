Bills' Taron Johnson returns Lamar Jackson interception 101 yards for TD vs. Ravens

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson may have made the play of the night in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night during an NFL divisional-round playoff game.

Johnson picked off Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the end zone and returned the ball 101 yards for a touchdown. The score put the Bills up 17-3 with a few seconds remaining in the third.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was Johnson’s first career interception in the playoffs. It’s only his third career playoff game. He tied a playoff game record.

The defensive back played in 16 games this season for Buffalo, starting in 11 of them. He had one interception this season which was returned 51 yards for a touchdown. He also had seven passes defended and one forced fumble. Additionally, he had 94 total tackles, five of which were for a loss.

FOX BET SUPER 6 OFFERS TWO CHANCES TO WIN TOTAL OF $500G IN NFL PLAYOFFS DIVISIONAL ROUND

Buffalo’s defense has held strong against Jackson in the game. The reigning NFL MVP was forced to go into the locker room after he was shaken up right around when the third quarter ended.

He was 14-for-24 with 162 passing yards and the interception to Johnson. He also had 34 yards on the ground on nine carries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baltimore did not score a touchdown through three quarters. Kicker Justin Tucker missed two field goals, hitting each upright one time. Tucker would make one field goal to give the Ravens their three points.