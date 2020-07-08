Bills' Stefon Diggs apprehensive about NFL season: 'I’d be lying if I said I was comfortable'

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is like most other NFL players: excited to get back but cautious about playing in the middle of a pandemic.

Diggs took to Twitter Tuesday night to share what appeared to be a stream of thoughts about playing this season in unprecedented times.

NFLPA SHOOTS DOWN LEAGUE’S PROPOSAL TO KEEP 35 PERCENT OF PLAYERS’ SALARIES IN ESCROW: REPORT

“I miss football,” he began by saying. “I love football… with all of me.”

The 26-year-old will play in his first season with the Bills after playing four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and despite training “to stay ready and prepared,” he can’t help but be apprehensive amid an ongoing spike in coronavirus cases.

“... there’s so many unanswered questions with this upcoming season. I’d be lying if I said I was comfortable starting back up.”

Diggs' remarks show the growing disconnect between the league and the players.

NFLPA PRESIDENT JC TRETTER REVEALS DISPUTE WITH LEAGUE: ‘NFL IS UNWILLING TO PRIORITIZE PLAYER SAFETY’

JC Tretter, president of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), wrote a blog post this week criticizing the league for prioritizing the preseason schedule and training camp over player safety.

“... the NFL is unwilling to prioritize player safety and believes that the virus will bend to football,” he wrote. “We will continue to hold the NFL accountable and demand that the league use data, science and the recommendations of its own medical experts to make decisions. It has been clear for months that we need to find a way to fit football inside the world of coronavirus. Making decisions outside that lens is both dangerous and irresponsible.”

The NFLPA also shot down a proposal by the league on Tuesday that would see 35 percent of players' salaries remain in escrow due to loss of revenue caused by the pandemic.

Aside from player health, Diggs expressed concern over the reality of how the game will look in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’ve never played a game with zero fans in the stands. Even in little league we at least had parents and other family members... this will be weird if it happens.”