Bills rookie QB Manuel to miss rest of preseason after hurting left knee

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback EJ Manuel will miss the rest of the preseason after hurting his left knee in Friday night's preseason game.

In a statement released by the team Saturday, coach Doug Marrone said the first-round draft pick would have a "minor knee procedure."

It's unclear when or how Manuel was hurt in the 20-16 win over Minnesota. He took over to start the second half and opened with a 14-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to Brad Smith. He finished 10 of 12 for 92 yards in three series.

Marrone says tests on the knee later revealed the injury.

Veteran Kevin Kolb will start against Washington next Saturday.

Marrone also says backup receiver Kevin Elliott will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his left knee.