Bills quarterback Jake Fromm apologizes for racist text messages

Buffalo Bills rookie Jake Fromm sent racist text messages last year, and they were posted online Thursday, which led to an immediate apology from the quarterback.

In text messages from March 16, 2019, Fromm said he believes “guns are good” and then he added, “Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha.”

After the photos of the texts were posted online, Fromm immediately put out an apology, and he said that he apologized in a team meeting as well.

“I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words ‘elite white people’ in a text message conversation,” Fromm said. “Although I never meant to imply that I am an ‘elite white person,’ as stated later in the conversation, there’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart is not."

"Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being a part of the solution in this country,” Fromm added. “I addressed my teammates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am. Again, I’m truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness.”

The Bills released a statement about the incident.

"Earlier today, we became aware of comments made in a text message conversation involving Jake Fromm in 2019. He was wrong and he admitted it to us. We don't condone what he said. Jake was honest and forthcoming to us about the text exchange," the statement read.

It continued: "He asked for an opportunity to address and apologize to his teammates and coaches today in a team meeting, which he did. We will continue to work with Jake on the responsibilities of being a Buffalo Bill on and off the field."

When Fromm sent those text messages, he was the starting quarterback for Georgia. He was the Bills’ fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.