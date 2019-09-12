Buffalo Bills kicker's wife blasts New York Jets defensive lineman over late hits

The wife of Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka called on the NFL to ban a New York Jets defensive lineman for taking apparent cheap shots at her husband’s teammate during Sunday’s matchup.

Henry Anderson hit Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice during their game. Anderson hit Allen way late after a pass, which drew a penalty. A second late hit toward Allen’s knees was not flagged.

Lindsey Hauschka caught wind of the two Anderson plays and tweeted: “Hey, @nfl - guys like this do not belong in the league. Embarrassment @HenryAnderson91.”

Stephen and Lindsey Hauschka have a history with Anderson. The Jets player delivered a cheap shot at the kicker during one of their matchups last season. Stephen Hauschka injured his hip on the play.

Anderson told “The Pat McAfee Show” at the time it was a “totally legal and fair play,” according to the Buffalo News.

Lindsey Hauschka responded: “This is everything that's wrong with football.”

Anderson is in his second season with the Jets. Last year, he played in all 16 games and recorded 35 total tackles.