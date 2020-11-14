Bills' Josh Norman tests positive for coronavirus, 3 others placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Saturday.

The team said that tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe were in close contact with Norman in recent days and were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. None of the four players will travel with the team for their game against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL WEEK 10 PREVIEW: IT'S MAKE-OR-BREAK FOR TEAMS IN PLAYOFF CONTENTION

Buffalo defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson also will miss the game against the Cardinals.

In corresponding moves, the Bills elevated linebacker Darron Lee, defensive backs Daryl Worley, Josh Thomas and Dane Jackson, and wide receiver Jake Kumerow to the active roster from the practice squad.

PICK SIX NFL GAME WINNERS ON FOX'S FREE SUPER 6 CONTEST TO WIN $1 MILLION

Norman isn’t the premier cornerback he once was and hasn’t played since Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs. In three games this season, he recorded 18 tackles, two pass defenses and recovered two fumbles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Norman joined the Bills in the offseason after he was released by the Washington Football Team. He has played for the Bills, Washington and the Carolina Panthers over the course of his career. He’s made one Pro Bowl and was named to the All-Pro First Team once.