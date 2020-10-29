Bills' Josh Allen on why he sticks around to sign autographs

Josh Allen is trying to make himself as accessible as possible for Buffalo Bills fans even as the coronavirus pandemic has barred spectators from practice and from a handful of stadiums.

As Allen explained Wednesday, it goes back to when he was snubbed for an autograph when he was a kid attending a Major League Baseball game.

“Sure enough he came out and there was probably 10 kids left and instead of looking and waving or giving us fist bumps or whatever he just kind of turned his cap to the side and kept on walking,” he told reporters, according to WHEC-TV.

“That just left an impression in me like, ‘I don't want to root for this guy anymore.’ It bothered me so much that I told myself that, if I was in the position that I am today, that I'd do everything in my power to acknowledge every kid that looked up to me that was a fan because I've been there before and I know how bad it hurt me when the athlete that I looked up to didn't seem like he cared too much about us.”

Allen has turned into a star with the Bills, leading the team to the playoffs last season and putting Buffalo in a position to win the AFC East.

Buffalo will play the New England Patriots on Sunday. Allen was on the team’s injury report with a left shoulder injury but practiced fully on Wednesday.