Bills' Josh Allen sets franchise single-season record for passing yards

Josh Allen is officially in a class of his own.

The Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback is the new record holder for yards passing in a single season.

When Allen connected with running back Devin Singletary for a 6-yard pass on the first play of the second quarter, he surpassed Drew Bledsoe’s record of 4,359 yards in 2002.

Besides Allen and Bledsoe, no other Bills quarterback has ever thrown for more than 4,000 yards, and yes, that includes Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

Allen connected with wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie for a 7-yard touchdown to give the Bills a 7-3 lead over the Miami Dolphins. The touchdown pass was Allen’s 35th of the season, extending his franchise single-season record from last weekend.

In three series on Sunday against Miami, Allen completed 9 of 13 passes for 76 yards.

Buffalo can hold onto the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a victory or a Pittsburgh Steelers loss, and the Bills can fall no further than No. 3.

The Bills are on the cusp of a second consecutive playoff appearance.