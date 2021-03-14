Bills' Jordan Poyer reveals struggle with alcoholism on anniversary of going sober

Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Poyer shared a message to his social media followers Saturday on the anniversary of him quitting drinking.

Poyer, who is coming off of his fourth season with the Bills, tried to help followers dealing with the same problems he was dealing with in a lengthy message on Instagram.

"I’m writing this knowing there are others out there like me that realize they too need help. My first step was realizing I had a drinking problem. Cause I did. I couldn’t drink just to hang. When I drank I had to drink to get F’d up. I used alcohol to avoid all my issues in real life. My family, my job, my friends ... when I drank I could forget all of my issues. I didn’t have to deal with them face on. After we lost to Houston in 2019, I felt I didn’t play the way I wanted to and we lost in such a bad way that for the next 5 weeks after that game I drank every damn day. Stressed about my contract, stressed with family, stressed about life I just didn’t know any other way to cope," he wrote.

"My wife had seen it first hand and honestly if it wasn’t for her & the consistent support from my family and friends idk where I would be. I remember days she would cry because I just couldn’t put a beer down. I remember not being able to play with Aliyah cause I was too intoxicated. I remember feeling thoughts in my head; that would scare the hell out of sober me now.

"I finally decided to take a few trips to AA. My mom told me it helped her. Never spoke in them. Just took 3 trips and listened. I realized my issues were not even close to other’s life issues. Those 3 meetings plus the support from my family; In particular my wife Rachel, I was able to change my life and see the light. Can’t lie even writing this, Im embarrassed, it’s shameful, but If I can overcome the struggle of alcohol, so can you. I didn’t want you all to know this about me. I’m writing this because I know others out there struggle as well.. If you believe that is you; it’s never to late to seek help & to let you know My DMs are open for questions or support."

In 2020, Poyer played in all 16 games for the Bills for the third consecutive season.

He recorded two interceptions, five pass defenses and a career-high 124 tackles.

Poyer, 30, is set to earn $6.2 million in the 2021 season and could opt out of his contract before 2022.