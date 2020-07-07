Bills' Jake Fromm text message controversy was 'learning opportunity' for team, co-owner Kim Pegula writes

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula on Monday addressed last month's text message controversy surrounding Jake Fromm.

In a guest column for “Football Morning in America,” Pegula wrote the issue was a “learning opportunity” for the organization and the former Georgia standout as well.

“In early June, we dealt with the situation where a racially insensitive text message conversation surfaced involving one of our rookies, quarterback Jake Fromm. For me, this was an opportunity for us to practice what we preach—to listen, learn and love," Pegula wrote. "This was a learning opportunity for him and us, and a chance for Jake to build better relationships going forward. I know he's had multiple conversations with the team and individual players, and it will continue to be up to him to determine how he's going to heal those wounds."

Text messages from Fromm resurfaced in June amid the escalating racial tensions in the U.S.

In text messages from March 16, 2019, Fromm said he believes “guns are good” and then he added, “Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha.”

After the photos of the texts were posted online, Fromm immediately put out an apology, and he said that he had apologized in a team meeting as well.

“I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words ‘elite white people’ in a text message conversation,” Fromm said. “Although I never meant to imply that I am an ‘elite white person,’ as stated later in the conversation, there’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart is not."

"Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being a part of the solution in this country,” Fromm added. “I addressed my teammates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am. Again, I’m truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness.”

When Fromm sent those text messages, he was the starting quarterback for Georgia. He was the Bills’ fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

