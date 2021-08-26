Bills' Isaiah McKenzie fined nearly $15K over mask violations, accused of putting people in danger

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie shared a letter he received from the NFL about not wearing a mask in the facility and revealed he was fined nearly $15,000 for the violation.

"They got me!" he wrote in a tweet. "@NFL you win!"

The letter showed that McKenzie is not fully vaccinated to protect himself against the coronavirus and detailed all the times the wide receiver didn’t wear his mask.

"Your refusal to wear a mask occurred after you were informed that it was required for unvaccinated players as set forth in your 2021 club discipline schedule and as reiterated by signage throughout the club facility stating that unvaccinated players may be subject to fines/discipline for failing to wear a mask," the memo reads. "Your refusal to wear a mask also occurred shortly after league staff gave a presentation on Aug. 25 regarding the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols (the 'Protocols'), including the mask-wearing requirement and that unvaccinated players are subject to fines/discipline for refusal to wear a mask. In addition, by letter dated July 27, 2021, you received a written warning for refusing to wear a mask and were specifically advised that ‘future violations of the Protocols will result in increased discipline, including for conduct detrimental.' Still, as noted above, you again refused to wear a mask at the club facility."

The league appeared to accuse McKenzie of possibly compromising his safety and the safety of others.

McKenzie added he was fined $14,650 for his transgressions.

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley, who has also been an opponent of the NFL’s latest coronavirus policies, tweeted he was fined as well.

"Don’t worry they got me too. But I was wearing a mask when I was in close contact with fully vaxxed trainer who tested positive and still got sent home. So what’s the point of the mask anyways? Meanwhile I’m here still testing negative and can’t come back. Make it make sense," he tweeted.

Beasley was among the players who were barred from the facility for five days for being in close contact with a vaccinated trainer who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bills offensive lineman Jonathan Feliciano also offered his opinion.

"We repeatedly see vax ppl get covid and get other ppl sick regardless of their vax status. If us vax ppl were getting tested more frequently (like pa asked) than we could avoid situations like we are in. Just because some ppl aren’t vax shouldn’t mean we treat them as a pos," he wrote.

The NFL essentially lifted all restrictions for vaccinated players, but a memo from the NFLPA earlier this month said it would recommend daily testing for all players and staff due to the rise in cases and the delta variant.

"We have consistently stated that football will go the way of our communities, and multiple cities and states are experiencing record surges in infections and hospitalizations due to the delta variant," the NFL memo read. "Based on our experience from last year, the number of positive tests in the first week of training camp is cause for concern."

The memo said that since training camps began on July 25, 65 players and staff have tested positive, and 32 of them were vaccinated.