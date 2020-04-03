Bills GM can't count out Patriots in AFC East even after Stefon Diggs trade, Tom Brady departure

The Buffalo Bills made a serious upgrade at wide receiver in the offseason with the acquisition of Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings, and with the New England Patriots losing Tom Brady it appears the AFC East is more wide open than it has been in a quite some time.

Just don’t tell that to Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

Beane told reporters in a conference call Thursday he still believes people shouldn’t be counting out the Patriots – even as the team has no clear starting quarterback heading into the 2020 season.

“I didn't expect Tom Brady to leave. I will miss us playing against him,” Beane said, according to WGRZ-TV. “You always want to take down the best and now we won't have that chance. I think it's comical that people are writing off the Patriots.

“The team to beat in the division is the Pats. I think it's funny and comical that people are writing the Patriots off -- as long as Belichick is there, until we beat them, we've done nothing.”

Beane also dismissed worries over acquiring Diggs after the wide receiver appeared to have been wanting to leave the Vikings for some time. Beane said he wanted the team to have a bit of an edge.

“I think one of the misnomers out there is that we're looking for all choir boys, and that's not accurate. We're looking for professionals,” he said, according to WGR Radio. “I would say this about him. He's a very competitive guy. I mentioned earlier, (he was) one of the guys that we looked at, at the trade deadline. So we did some recon there.”

The Bills made the playoffs last season but lost to the Houston Texans in the wildcard round. The Bills haven’t won a division title since 1995.