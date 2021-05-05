Bills GM Brandon Beane says he'd consider cutting unvaccinated players

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he said that he would consider cutting an unvaccinated player if COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and in-person meetings were allowed.

"Yeah I would," Beane said on the " One Bills Live " broadcast.

"You guys saw it in the fieldhouse, we had three and four meetings going on, and sometimes you’re talking over each other. But it was the only way to pull it off and be social distant," Beane continued. "So it would be an advantage to cut a player and fall under that umbrella."

Beane was asked about cutting players at the bottom of the team’s 53-man roster, and he responded by saying if the league loosens up restrictions he would rather have players who have been vaccinated. The Bills were one of the NFL teams who conducted the NFL draft at the team’s headquarters, and they weren’t wearing face masks due to the new vaccination rules.

Beane said that he expects restrictions to be loosened by the league.

"I think there’s going to be some incentives. If you have `X’ number of percent of your players and staff vaccinated, you can live normal, let’s call it -- back to the old days," he said.

"If you don’t, it’s going to look more like last year," Beane added. "But I hope, if those are the rules, that we’ll be able to get enough people to be vaccinated and not have to deal with all the headaches."

Beane was not available for further comment.

Currently, the NFL and NFL Players Association are encouraging but not mandating players to get vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.