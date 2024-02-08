Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills

Bills' Damar Hamlin named 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after miraculous recovery

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on Jan. 2, 2023, but was able to make the Bills' roster just months later

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
NFL Players react to Taylor Swift's effect on the league Video

NFL Players react to Taylor Swift's effect on the league

Taylor Swift's effect on the NFL has been palpable, and while at the 2024 NFL Honors, players around the league seem to all be for the added exposure this season.

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who came back to the NFL after suffering a cardiac arrest on Jan. 2, 2023 against the Cincinnati Bengals, has been named the league's Comeback Player of the Year. 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, who led his team to a playoff berth after being signed midway through the season, was another frontrunner for the award. But even he knew it should go to Hamlin for what he's been through just to get back on a football field this season. 

Hamlin's NFL future was the last thing on anyone's mind when he went down at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on "Monday Night Football" for the entire world to see. The tragic scene led everyone watching to only care about Hamlin's health. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Damar Hamlin smiles

Damar Hamlin arrives at the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary at Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort on February 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Hamlin's heart stopped on that field, and if it wasn't for the swift actions of the Bills' training staff, as well as those at the UC Health Trauma Center in Cincinnati, he wouldn't be where he is today. 

He certainly wouldn't have been able to receive the Alan Page Community Award at last year's NFL Honors, but even at that point, everyone wondered whether Hamlin would be back on a football field. 

DAMAR HAMLIN SAYS WINNING NFL COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR WOULD BE ‘SUPER SPECIAL,’ TALKS 2024 GOALS

Just months later, he was cleared for football activities, and Hamlin was able to make the Bills' 53-man roster heading into his third NFL season. 

The Bills used Hamlin sparingly for obvious reasons this season, making sure he was 100% healthy enough to play. He was able to suit up for five games, making two tackles. 

Damar Hamlin warms up before a game

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.  (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Hamlin also played in the Bills' playoff bout against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he infamously had a fake punt attempt – a direct snap in Bills territory – thwarted by Chiefs special teams in the team's loss. 

Despite the lack of playing time that he's used to, Hamlin's recovery efforts, the work the Bills and the rest of the league saw him put in just to be able to strap on his pads again, inspired the entire country. 

"I never did it for the accolade," Hamlin said to Fox News Digital prior to the award show. "I didn’t come back to win an accolade. I came back for the love to the game and prove something to myself. I set a goal and wanted to accomplish it."

Hamlin said he has "big goals" for the 2024 season, which will be the last on his rookie contract. 

Damar Hamlin vs Bears

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during an NFL football preseason game against the Chicago Bears, Aug. 26, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fact he's in the position to be thinking about another contract and more years in the NFL is inspiring to everyone that loves the game. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.