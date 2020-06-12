Bills' Cole Beasley speaks out following George Floyd's death: 'I am embarrassed'

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley became the latest NFL player to speak out following the death of George Floyd last month while in police custody, saying Wednesday that he’s “embarrassed” for having “looked the other way.”

The eight-season veteran issued a lengthy statement to Twitter this week admitting that he has “failed black people.”

SPIKE LEE LIKENS KNICKS’ JAMES DOLAN’S RESPONSE TO GEORGE FLOYD TO TRUMP’S CHARLOTTESVILLE RALLY REMARK

“Too long… For far too long in my life I have looked the other way,” his statement read. “As a father of three bi-racial kids and as someone who loves to rap, I am embarrassed, really. Growing up as a white kid, I never had to go through the hardships that black people endure every day in this country.”

He continued: “One of the first steps to recovery is first admitting that you have a problem or that you were wrong. I have been wrong for a long time. I have remained ignorant as much as it kills me to say. Not only have I failed black people, but I have failed my sons and daughter up to this point by turning the other way.”

NBA GREAT KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR’S SON ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STABBING NEIGHBOR ‘MULTIPLE’ TIMES: REPORT

Part of Beasley’s commitment to change included a promise to donate all the profits received from the downloads of his song “United Hates of America 2020” to a nonprofit organization helping underprivileged children improve their health through sports and exercise.

“This is too important of a time in our country to just sit by and scroll through everything that is happening before us,” he continued. “Every single person matters. No role is too small. Nothing you do is too little. Every bit is going to matter. Just please do something.”

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Beasley played eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before signing a four-year, $29 million contract with the Bills in March 2019.